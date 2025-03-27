Atomfall: How To Unlock Data Store Charlie Storage Door

Located in the lower level of Data Store Charlie in the Interchange there’s a strange, locked door that requires a puzzle to solve. Normally in Atomfall you’d find clues that lead you from one mystery to the next, but this underground room doesn’t really explain itself. To open the locked door in the underground, you’ll need to suss out a secret code.

Before you can even access this room, you’ll need to unlock Data Store Charlie and restore power with an Atomic Battery. You can find an Atomic Battery in the Casterfell Woods region, accessible through the sewers in Slatten Dale. Follow our guide here for more help, or just check out the Dam in the northeast or the Castle Ruins in the southeast of Casterfell. Both locations have an Atomic Battery.

How To Unlock Data Store Charlie Storage

The Storage Door in Data Store Charlie — located in the Interchange — has four red lights above the door. You’ll find it in the computation area beneath the Atomic Battery generator. Take the ladder down from the generator (and the note) to find two rows of computer banks and the door in the back.

To unlock the door, look at the yellow power lines. Each there are four yellow lines going to each of the four computer banks. There’s a button on the front and back of each bank. Look above the buttons — there’s a number for each button. The numbers go from 1 to 8. Pressing buttons will make a loud noise.

To solve the puzzle, you’ll need to press each button and figure out the correct order of buttons. There are 4 numbers for the code that need to be input in the correct order. If you press a wrong button, the system will reset and you’ll have to try again. This puzzle is only available AFTER you’ve inserted an Atomic Battery into the generator and restored power to Data Store Charlie.

Storage Code Solution: Press the buttons labeled [5-7-4-2] in order.

After each button, one of the red lights above the Storage door will turn green. Once all four lights are activated, the door will open.

Storage Room Rewards: Unfortunately, there’s not a lot in the Storage Room. Look on the desk and the cart for a crate containing Training Stimulant, ammo, materials and a note about protesters outside the nuclear powerplant.

And that’s it! If you’re confused how to solve the puzzle, there’s a big clue in the yellow power cables. Each one goes to one of the computer banks — so you’ll know that one number on each computer bank goes to the door. That means you’ll always have a 50/50 chance of guessing, making this puzzle a lot easier to solve.