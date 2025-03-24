Roblox’s Ultimate Golf Simulator Has Launched, New Video Shows Off The Game

As we’ve talked about before, a certain gaming universe is big into attempting big crossover deals with major brands and companies to get official content into their game. After all, if it has “an official endorsement,” people will be more willing to try it out. An excellent example of that arrived last week via Roblox’s Ultimate Golf Simulator, which is a golf game that is sponsored by the PGA. As we said in the initial post about this game, the point is to try and make a game that will appeal to young golfers who might be up for taking things to the next level down the road. Stoking a love of golf in younger people will help keep the sport strong, which the PGA is always up for.

On the official PGA Tour website, they dropped a video welcoming the game and showing off a new video to showcase what the game looks like and plays like. It might not be the longest video ever, but it does get the feeling across, and it’s possible it’ll bring more people to try out the game and see how it plays.

Without a doubt, Roblox’s Ultimate Golf Simulator has a certain goal beyond “getting more people into golf.” The dev team will want this game world to be successful in prompting the PGA and possibly other sports leagues to “play ball” with them in other ways and create unique content. You may recall that we noted that MLB was helping the game out by providing some official gear from its sports teams in line with the opening of the new baseball season. There are some other sports events coming up that could also see some sponsorship if things break a certain way.

For example, the NBA is getting ever closer to its playoffs. Plus, “March Madness” is on right now, and there could be some crossover with that to help bring interest to both sides of the equation.

While it’s easy to say that this is “all about getting exposure,” we all know the truth of the matter: this is just as much about making money as it is about making games. Brands and leagues like the PGA, MLB, NFL, and more have money to burn, and they often use it to try and bring more viewers to their products. So, if making a game in a free-to-play space helps with that? They’ll shell out money to get it done.