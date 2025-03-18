Roblox Shows Off New MLB Apparel For Players To Get

For a universe like Roblox, there is much more going on than just players having fun with the various worlds and mini-games and trying to see what they can create via either the creator studios or the online marketplace. It’s also a business, and many have called out the dev team for that in the past. Has this dissuaded them from trying to go big with their business partnerships? Not at all. In fact, the team is actually trying to do even MORE in the future, especially when it comes to sports leagues. You might recall us talking about the PGA recently and how they have an official game in the universe, but now, the MLB is in the spotlight.

If you don’t know, there is actually a Major League Baseball group within Roblox that the MLB actually owns! Go figure. As such, the game isn’t afraid to drop official replicas of current teams and their jerseys for gamers to have fun with. To that end, the official Twitter account for the game posted that new MLB jerseys will be available for players to get soon:

From the West Coast to the Windy City, new MLB gear awaits ⚾ @MLB pic.twitter.com/NjeOnhMNBR — Roblox (@Roblox) March 18, 2025

If you’re wondering why now, that would be because baseball season is almost upon us! Sure, March Madness is happening on the basketball side of things, but spring training is happening right now in MLB, and that’s always the “warm-up” for what happens in the regular season! MLB has some big storylines going into this year, including the reigning world champs, the Los Angeles Dodgers, trying to go back-to-back at the World Series. The team has been bringing in some “big guns” to bolster their pitching lineup and ensuring they have the power to knock balls out of the park.

Shohei Otani is absolutely someone everyone will have their eyes on in this current MLB season. Plus, there are plenty of other teams that got close last year but couldn’t get over that final hump to win it all, including the New York Yankees and Mets, who have been big spenders in recent years to try and get their teams a title.

As for what this has to do with the gaming side of things, fans of the sport will likely watch the games and then want to “feel it” themselves and jump into this universe to play a game themselves! And if they can do those times “at the ballpark” while dressed in their favorite team’s jersey? You can absolutely expect them to do so.