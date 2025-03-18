Upcoming Roblox Shooter Getting Massive Boost From Creative Partner

For those who only play Roblox and don’t think about all the things that “happen behind the scenes, things might seem pretty basic to you, and thus, you don’t wonder about how certain games or worlds come together. However, ever since the title truly boomed, creator studios have tried to not just make big games for the product to attract players but also make titles that would attract potential business partners. One such game by Boss Studio and Banana Studio is apparently so intriguing that a third party has come in to partner with them to ensure its success.

As noted by MSN.com, Atlas Creative is coming in to help guide things toward the duo’s game’s launch, and the creative team has apparently stated that the game is already in the mid-six figures in terms of value. That’s not something you hear about a Roblox title very often. In fact, it’s the highest evaluation ever given to a title that hasn’t even launched in the universe yet!

Obviously, this has to mean that the game from Boss and Banana Studios is “pretty epic,” right? They certainly think so. They described the title as having “game-changing features” and said that it’s “not just another FPS.” That’s important, as the universe already has some popular FPS titles.

According to MSN, the game will have multiple modes for gamers to enjoy, including classic Deathmatch and King of the Hill modes, as well as a unique mode called “Payload.” Plus, the team promises that the game will have more modes added over time.

If you’re wondering where Atlas Creative is in all of this, they’re handling the marketing side for the most part, including helping with the branding and potentially expanding the game itself into other areas should things work out as planned. It might sound like “basic stuff,” but if the game can reach a large player base right from the start and be loved by those who play it? That’s a huge deal.

Longevity is a key thing in a universe like this. After all, the more people you get in the game, the more they’re likely to spend money on your title, which could lead to big revenue for those involved.

This also marks a “signal fire” of sorts for other creator studios. After all, if this could happen with an FPS, why couldn’t it happen for games in other genres? If this plays out well, it could be a big deal for all future games in the universe.