One Of Roblox’s Top Creators Has Over 11 Billion Visits To His Games

As we’ve documented before on our site, there are two main kinds of gamers on Roblox. The first is the players who go throughout the universe every day to play certain titles or find new ones to enjoy. Then, there are the creators, the ones who fill the universe with special worlds and games to play. Despite new tools being out there for anyone to create what they desire, the top creators are in a league of their own. They not only can make money off this game, but even amongst themselves, the best ones stand out from the crowd. Osian Taubman-Edwards is one such creator.

Who is this creator? Well, he’s someone who has been with Roblox since 2014! As noted by the BBC in a special interview with him, Osian first started to try out the game thanks to a random ad he saw on YouTube. Once he started, he couldn’t stop, and he has over 20 titles in the universe, and his player count for his games is over 11 billion! Plus, he’s getting millions of people playing his titles every day, including all-new players!

“I always had a creative mind and wanted to pursue something that can challenge my mind. I had a deep passion for music but I also had a massive passion for video games.”

One of the things you might find funny is that he stopped his education to keep making games within the universe, including waiting for his parents to leave the house so he could sneak back in and get to work.

To be clear, he wasn’t someone who went into game creation in this universe to try and get famous. He just wanted to make games that would appeal to him and others. So, when he did get some success, he was stunned:

“Back then a hit game would only consist of around 50 to100 players. I hit the 105 players and I couldn’t believe it.”

When you hear that his most popular game has over 3 billion plays, you’ll see that he’s come a long way. While the interview didn’t relay how much he’s made from his games, it’s clear that he’s making something if he’s been doing it for this long without the need to do other things. There are plenty of ways to get money within the universe, including collaborations with other companies.

Either way, Osian loves what he’s doing, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be stopping anything soon.