Roblox To Use AI 3D Creation Tool To Help Creators In-Game

Never let it be said that the Roblox dev team isn’t always trying to improve its massively popular title. We know for a fact that they are constantly things so that the players and creators within the game have the tools and resources they need to do what they desire. For example, recent updates have been about finding new sorts of games to play, increasing data about their items within the online marketplace, setting up new chat features with friends, and so on. However, the latest move by the dev team could be its most expansive…and its most controversial yet. Why is that, you ask?

As noted in a press release, the team is releasing Cube 3D to its users, which is a special generative AI that allows them to create 3D models based solely on the text prompt they give the AI.

“With Cube, we intend to make 3D creation more efficient. With 3D mesh generation, developers can quickly explore new creative directions and increase their productivity by deciding rapidly which to move forward with.”

It’s not hard to see how creators could use this kind of technology to their advantage. Previously, you would’ve had to work with a team to create something of great detail, especially if you’re not well-versed in the art of 3D modeling. Even then, it would likely take time to get the model to look close to what you wanted and then be ready to use it programming-wise in the game itself. Here, though, the Roblox AI tool could help you bridge the time between creation and implementation:

“To achieve this, we’ve taken inspiration from state-of-the-art models trained on text tokens (or sets of characters) so they can predict the next token to form a sentence. Our innovation builds on the same core idea. We’ve built the ability to tokenize 3D objects and understand shapes as tokens and trained Cube 3D to predict the next shape token to build a complete 3D object.”

If you click on the press release link, you’ll see examples of items that they created using this system via simple text prompts. Once you create the models, you can augment them and design them color-wise to be however you want them.

There are numerous innovations this could lead to, but some might be wary about the “freedom” this offers. Creation within the game is big business, meaning money will go out of “dedicated creators” pockets due to how “anyone can create anything now” via this tool. Thus, this is something to keep an eye on going forward.