Roblox Offering Updated Analytics To Showcase What Demographics Buy Certain Items

As we’ve talked about plenty recently, Roblox is a constantly evolving platform. It’s not just about making it so that gamers can play just about anything they can find or that creators can make just about anything they want; it’s about ensuring that if you want to make money off the game…you have a decent chance. Creators can make money via sponsored content, but more standard gamers try to make money off the marketplace. You can put items up for sale after creating unique items of clothing and then see how popular they are with the millions upon millions of other players. It’s never a sure thing, but it’s something…and that’s enough for most people.

However, because there are literally millions of players trying to make their own creations and get paid from them, it can be a little hard to predict what other players will like and how to market to them. Thankfully, the Roblox team has a new way of showcasing analytics to you and others so that you can see how your items are doing, whether they’re selling in certain demographics and more.

On their website, they broke down the new data sets and how it will help you going forward:

“We’re excited to share an update to the analytics available for the avatar items you’ve created. This is the first step in a suite of improvements designed to help you better understand the performance of your items, identify trends, gain insight into audience preferences, and optimize your content strategies. Starting today, the analytics page for avatar items will now include the following item-level metrics for all your avatar creations…”

Those “new metrics” include the demographics of your buyers, so you can see who in the world is buying them and what age they are, as well as their gender and even what platform they’re playing the game on! At first, you’ll only get information on sales and products in the last 90 days. However, the team states that going forward, you’ll see more “lifetime sales numbers.”

What will this really do in the long run, though? Quite a bit if you think about it. First, trends in games like this are important. So, if you notice that certain items are selling better, you can play to that. Or, if you’re somehow popular in particular countries, you can lean into that style and see if you can apply it to those specific players.

Information is power when it comes to things like this, so don’t be afraid to use it to your advantage.