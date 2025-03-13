Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition Is Increasing Game’s Stock Prices

Today is a very special day for a certain community, as Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition is starting up, and that means that millions upon millions of players from all over the world will be duking it out to prove that they are the best in the game. If they are able to do that, a massive grand prize awaits them. Why are we bringing this up outside of the game’s launch? Well, as you can imagine, this particular special event is getting people’s attention, especially since the game hasn’t done anything like this before. Thus, the game’s stock price has been rising.

According to Seeking Alpha, the stock was up 4%, and the game’s stock as a whole has risen 25% over the last half-year. That’s a big jump, which highlights how much the game has grown and continues to attract people. However, it doesn’t mention microtransactions, which are one of the title’s backbones.

So, what makes Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition so special that it would raise stock prices? The grand prize is one million dollars. Do you think that might have something to do with it? That’s what we thought.

It’s true, though. The special event, which goes from today until the 24th, will have a cool million to the #1 player of the event. As for how the event will go, it’s about doing your best across 25 different mini-games of all kinds. As we’ve noted previously, some of the events have already been revealed. If you are able to reach the Top 10 before a certain cutoff, you and those other nine people will be taken to the game’s HQ, where a special live-stream event will be showcased for the final round of matches! The one who comes out on top…gets the million.

It almost seems too perfect, right? Except, again, it’s real. Even the company’s CEO admitted that it was real, and that has people buzzing on social media and beyond. How could it not, right? There’s a million dollars at stake within the game and EVERYONE has a chance of getting it. Sure, you might think that “one of the sharks” in the game will get it, but that’s not a guarantee. The previous version of “The Hunt” had over 35 million people playing, so now imagine how many will play this time to try and get that grand prize.

Stay tuned to see how it all plays out!