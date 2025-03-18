Roblox Discusses Its Future Via GDC Presentation

Undoubtedly, Roblox is one of the most popular gaming entities in the entire world, if not the most popular, because it has millions upon millions of people on it every single day. The universe might have started out small, but it’s grown into something much larger and profound. That can be proven via “The Hunt” event that’s going on right now, which is not only bringing plenty of gamers together, but it’s putting a million-dollar grand prize up for people to get! That doesn’t just happen to a “small game,” alright? Yet, the dev team knows it must constantly grow to make things happen and keep people interested.

In a special post on its website, the Roblox team talked about going to GDC, the Game Developer’s Conference, and revealing to the world new elements to the title that would help transform it going forward. We talked about one of those plans yesterday via the 3D creation tool that uses AI to make what the player wants, but there’s more to the plan than that.

For example, they talked about how they want to improve the Creator Studio so that even more games can be made within the universe:

“We’re dramatically improving Roblox Studio’s performance and reliability. This includes improvements to Explorer, which we’ve rebuilt in Luau with a more performant architecture. Developers can now manage thousands of Explorer instances without slowdowns. We’re making Studio even easier to use with an updated UI and the ability to customize toolbars.”

They aren’t stopping there, though. The team doesn’t just want great games to be made, but they want those games to be found by as many people as possible so that they can be played often. Thus, they’re improving discovery features to help with that:

“More than 90% of Roblox traffic originates from the homepage. To help players find the experiences and connections most relevant to their interests, we are making the homepage even more dynamic and personalized. Earlier this year, we introduced dynamic ranking, which means the “People You May Know” and “Continue” sorts will be dynamically positioned on the page based on how the user engages with them. We also rolled out the “Recently Visited” sort in search results so players can quickly return to experiences they enjoy.”

You’ll want to check out the full page to ensure that you know about everything that’s coming and why it’s important to the game’s future. Needless to say, the team isn’t resting on its laurels.