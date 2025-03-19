Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition Is At Its Halfway Point

Competitions are something that has driven the gaming industry for quite some time. That’s not even hyperbole, either. Whether it was in the OG arcade titles that you played with friends or the random gamer next to you, or the consoles that made local multiplayer the thing to do before things went online, competition between gamers, and even gaming companies, has been a catalyst for many things. Then, when companies started putting money as the reward for these competitions, things got even more intense. After all, who doesn’t want cash? For Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition, the prize that is at stake is a million dollars, and the competition has officially crossed its halfway point.

The team celebrated this by posting a video with the current leaderboard and some gamers dancing around. It’s a simple video, but some gamers think that there’s a clue in here for some of the “Mega Tokens” that many need to collect to get into the higher rankings. You can watch it below and see for yourself if that’s true.

Past the halfway point in The Hunt Mega Edition, and the energy’s peaking. pic.twitter.com/0DzZlbobVK — Roblox (@Roblox) March 18, 2025

If you don’t know, Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition is a competition spread across numerous mini-games within the universe. We’re talking 24 different titles across all genres, and the goal is to get tokens and prove you’re the best of the best. The competition itself will end its first phase on March 24th. At that point, the top ten players on the leaderboard will be locked in and then flown to the game’s literal HQ so that a special live stream can happen. During that stream, the remaining ten gamers will go through even more challenges until there’s only one left. That person will get the million-dollar grand prize.

It’s fair to say that the game has never done something like this before, and thus, if things go well, it could become a yearly occurrence. The initial hype for the competition got the game’s stock price to rise, and we’re still unsure of how many people have actually been playing this event. The previous version, which didn’t have a cash prize at all, brought in 35 million players. So, with the promise of money to the “lucky winner,” you can bet that the game likely has gotten more attention than that.

The team will make a big deal out of the final competition, but they’ll also be giving away certain items to participants, so you’ll want to stay tuned to their Twitter feeds to see what is being offered.

In the meantime, happy hunting!