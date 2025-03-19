Roblox CEO States AI Is About “Accerlation” and Not “Human Replacement”

What is the true role of a CEO? That is a far more layered and arguably nuanced question than you might think. You might personally feel that a CEO’s job is to “run a company successfully,” “ensure a company runs smoothly,” or possibly even “make the most money possible for their company through advancements, deals, and so on.” All of those are true in one form or another. One role that a CEO often plays is the “mouthpiece” for the company during key moments, and for Roblox’s CEO David Baszucki he’s been doing plenty of talking recently about his popular game.

The one we’re focusing on at this moment came about during a chat with CNBC during their “Closing Bell” segment. Baszucki talked about the various new tools and implementations that Roblox is getting soon, including the heavy use of artificial intelligence to create 3D objects and even voice lines for player-created NPCs.

Generative AI is slowly becoming a defining feature of the game, and that says quite a bit. Yet, in the interview, the CEO noted that AI is all about “human acceleration” and not “human replacement.” He’s likely referring to how these tools are being designed for creators so that they can make even grander experiences. To be fair… he’s not wrong on that front.

The game universe has always been unique compared to other titles because while the “Main Dev Team” is tasked with keeping the game functional, it’s player characters who take the tools the dev team grants them and make the various universes that others can play in. In other words, it’s player-driven versus developer-driven.

To be clear, though, his feelings don’t apply to many other fields, including more traditional game development, where dev teams and even voice actors fear AI coming in and taking over their jobs. There are even big rumors that companies are already using generative AI to create game ideas, even if they’re only basic concepts.

Plus, being blunt here, David Baszucki will always defend his game and what his team does with all he has, even if it means saying controversial things. For example, you might recall a statement that blew up the internet last week when Baszucki said that if parents were “scared of their kids playing the game,” they should simply “not let them play Roblox.” Yeah, as if that is as easy a statement as he makes it out to be.

Only time will tell if the CEO’s words are accurate…or shady.