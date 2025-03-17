Roblox’s Blox Fruits Dragon Scales Guide

A common element in many video games is getting special items to power yourself up to greater heights. The better the item you get to power yourself up, the bigger the boosts and rewards. Plus, the stronger you are, the easier certain boss fights will be, and we all want those. However, in things like Roblox’s Blox Fruits, you have to get very specific items if you want to reach the highest of tiers. While that might seem like a “basic thing,” when it comes to something like Dragon Scales, you really need to know where to look. Thankfully, our guide can help with that.

Where Dragon Scales Are Located

Knowing where to go is always a great place to start when it comes to these quests, and thankfully, Dragon Scales can be somewhat easy to find if you know where to go. That place in Roblox’s Blox Fruits would be Hydra Island.

Oh, but these scales aren’t just “lying around” for you to get. That would be too easy. Instead, you’ll need to find and fight a Dragon Warrior or a Dragon Crew Archer. It won’t be easy, but if you can do it, this quest can progress…if you have a little bit of luck on your side.

Yep, you guessed it, the Dragon Scales are drop items, which means you’ll only have a small percentage chance of getting the scales with each battle you do. Be prepared for a grind and a hunt until you finally get them.

What To Do Once You Have Them

There are multiple things you can do with the Dragon Scales, but the biggest prize of all is unlocking the “Godhuman Fighting Style.” To do that, you’ll need to get yourself to the right levels with other fighting styles, then go get the right items, and then go meet the Ancient Monk.

For the styles, you need to reach level 400 with the following styles: Superhuman, Death Step, Electric Claw, Dragon Talon, and Sharkman Karate.

Oh, but don’t forget about the items! You’ll need to give the Ancient Monk on Floating Turtle Island the following to learn the new style: 10 Dragon Scales, 10 Mystic Droplets, 20 Magma Ore, 20 Fish Tail, 5000 Fragments, and 5,000,000 Beli.

Yep, that’s a lot, but the reward is worth it.

However, if you wish to use the Dragon Scales in a different way, there are numerous weapons that can be upgraded through the scales and other items. The choice is yours.