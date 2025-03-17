Roblox Implements New Privacy Features For The Hunt and Badges

There have been many concerns about Roblox recently, and pretty much all of them are justified in one form or another. Certain comments by the CEO of the company haven’t helped dissuade some of those thoughts or feelings. However, to the dev team’s credit, there are things going on within the game to at least try and answer some of those critiques, even if it’s only baby steps toward fixing the larger problem. For example, privacy is something that many gamers have talked about in the title. As such, the dev team has been delivering some updates to keep things on people’s profiles and beyond private.

We’ll start with arguably the “most important” one. It was revealed over the weekend that those participating in “The Hunt” actually have their avatar headshots hidden from those who want to “view their opponents.” It’s unsurprising that they would do this, as the competition is for a million dollars, and the last thing the dev team, or the players, need is someone to try and bend the rules and use dirty tricks to try and get them out of the competition. A million dollars is enough to make just about anyone do something…unscrupulous.

Roblox has hidden avatar headshots in the Servers list of users participating in The Hunt: Mega Edition to ensure they remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/Hwdl2bhX8h — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) March 14, 2025

Thankfully, the competition is only on for another week, so that feature won’t be needed for much longer. If you’re hoping for something a bit more permanent, there is another privacy feature that was revealed over the weekend that might help you.

Depending on a user's Inventory visibility settings, Badges may no longer be visible on Roblox profile pages. pic.twitter.com/OEBbzgvf53 — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) March 14, 2025

As you can see above, there is now a feature where you can go and turn on or off who sees the stuff in your inventory, such as badges. You might wonder, “Why would you want to hide this?” That might be because there are plenty of people within the game that might decide to follow you or try to talk with you depending on the badges you have. Some of it will be innocuous, as some people just want to ask how you got them or where you got them. Others might use this as an opportunity to “get close,” and that’s more than enough reason to play it safe than be sorry later.

So, if you just want to play Roblox without people spying on you, look at the privacy features and see which ones you want to implement.

You’ll also want to monitor the game itself going forward, as more privacy features are likely to be added.