Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition Is On And A New Reward Has Been Revealed

If you’re reading this, it’s likely that you’ve already participated in Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition at least a little since it launched yesterday. This particular “hunt” is special in many ways. First, its “roster” of players is in the millions, if not tens or even hundreds of millions, and the goal is something that the game has never done before: be the best of the best and win a million dollars. Yeah, that’ll bring plenty of people into the fold. The competition started yesterday, and things have already heated up in the competition with the first “Mega Token” being found.

For those who don’t remember the rules or goals of the event, Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition is all about players diving into 25 different mini-games throughout the universe and completing key tasks. Doing so will earn them tokens. The more tokens you get, the higher your ranking among the player base. There are also “Mega Tokens” that are hidden and that can be found, and the first one has apparently been found, upping the challenge to the next level:

Well done finding the first mega token. The real competition starts now. pic.twitter.com/zrPVw8GNpp — Roblox (@Roblox) March 13, 2025

If you were the one to get that Mega Token, congrats! If not, don’t worry. You’ll have other opportunities to get one, and hopefully, you will improve your rank among the other players.

As for those who don’t think they’ll be able to get to the final ten players, there is a perk if you’re able to make it to the final 50. As noted in the tweet below, those who are in the top 50 overall will get a special in-game item that was made specifically for this hunt. It might not be a million dollars, but it’s something.

The first 50 players who finish The Hunt: Mega Edition Roblox event will be given an ultra-rare digital item exclusively created for the event. The top 10 will receive a free trip to Roblox HQ to compete in the finale for $1,000,000 on April 4th. pic.twitter.com/AuGczfJBVg — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) March 13, 2025

Going back to what we said before, the final ten players who get the most tokens will be flown to the dev team’s HQ so that they can compete one last time to see who is the best among them. The first-place person gets the entire one million dollar cash prize.

One of the real questions about this competition isn’t just how many people will play it but whether the team will decide to do it next year. The answer is likely to be “yes,” as the title has gotten a ton of buzz from this. Not to mention, it’s raised the game’s stock price, which is always an incentive to do things like this again. The competition goes until the 24th, so dive in and make your name!