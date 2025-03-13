Roblox Dig It Moon Expansion Quest Guide

Are you looking for unique adventures within a certain universe that will take you to unexpected places and let you do quests in spots you wouldn’t have predicted were possible? If so, you want to check out Roblox Dig It. It may seem at first to just be a “simple game” where you dig around and collect materials for quests and such, but very recently, the game got one heck of an expansion. Specifically, it got a literal expansion of the game’s world. Now, you can go to the moon! Yeah, that’s a thing, and we’re here to help you get there and do some quests while you’re there. Are you in? Then, check out our guide!

TO THE MOON!!!!

Much like in the real world, there are plenty of people who want nothing more than to get to the moon. However, nothing in life is easy, and this game is no different. If you want to get to the moon to see what’s there and what quests you can do…you kind of have to get there. It’s a long way away, so naturally, you need to get some stuff to launch yourself up there!

First, go to “Launch Site Island” within the game. There, you’ll find some NPCs who have some quests for you. You’ll have to dig up quite a few materials, but it’ll be worth it in the end. Furthermore, all the items you need are on the island itself! So dig around until you get everything you need, and then bring it back to the NPCs.

Once you have them all, you can build the literal rocket you’ll take up to the moon! Strap in for the ride of your gaming life!

What To Do On the Moon

So, you’ve made it to the moon, congrats! Now what? Thankfully, Roblox Dig It has some quests that you can do here, and not unlike before, they’re easy to find and relatively easy to complete. You’ll need to find the NPCs that have the quests in question, and then go to the areas they want you to on the moon and dig around for the items they want.

After that, you can just spend time on the moon, or you can return back to the planet below and see what other stuff you can dig up.

Granted, this might not be the biggest or most meaningful expansion out there, but how many other games in this universe take you to the moon and back? That’s what we thought.