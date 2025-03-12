Is It Worth It To Get The VIP Pass In Roblox Pet Simulator 99?

It’s a tale as old as time by this point. If there’s a game out there that can have a microtransaction, it likely will. Granted, some games are above such things, as they’re not intentionally trying to exploit their players. However, for games like Roblox Pet Simulator 99, one of many titles within the creator-focused universe, it’s not above having passes that people can pay actual money for so that they can make money off their creations. The catch with this game is that the devs don’t actually tell you the kinds of rewards you’ll get if you decide to get the VIP Pass. So, we’ll help break it down for you and determine if it’s worth your time.

First, an overview. Roblox Pet Simulator 99 is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a game where you can get pets of all kinds and then raise them to be powerful creatures. It’s a gacha-style game, which means that you’ll be trying to get the best pet possible via “drops,” and you can pay to get better luck or get better eggs to naturally hatch better creatures and so on. You need Diamonds in the game to help unlock certain creatures in hopes of getting them, so you’ll have to do some extra work to get the best pets in the title.

Now, if you go to the game’s store, you’ll see the VIP-exclusive perk, which costs you 400 Robux. Yet, it doesn’t directly discuss its perks. So, you might be thinking it’s a bit of a “leap of faith” as to whether it’s worth your time.

Thankfully, we do know what it offers. For example, those Diamonds we mentioned earlier? Getting the pass instantly gets you 10,000 Diamonds. That means you’ll have plenty of them to buy certain pets. Also, if you’ve been trying to trade to get the pet you want, there is a “VIP Trading Booth” that will open up once you get the pass. That might be enough to encourage you to try it out.

Arguably, the best thing the VIP pass offers is that you’ll have access to exclusive areas only VIPs can reach. Specifically, mines where you can get more Diamonds. Not only can you try to get them here, but you’ll get gifts within these places every six-hour period. If you play your cards right, you can stack up the Diamonds easily.

There are also some smaller items and a special nametag for you if you want it. It’s up to you to decide if this pass is something you’re interested in