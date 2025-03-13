Steam Spring Sale Is Officially Live

Video games can be expensive, so we love finding a good deal. If you’re a PC gamer, then you might already know that Valve kicks off a few major sale events throughout the year. On the Steam digital marketplace, players can find seasonal sale events that heavily discount games. So, if you have been keeping an eye on a game or two but haven’t pulled the trigger, here’s your chance.

We learned earlier this week that Valve’s Steam Spring sale event would be happening today. Now it’s officially here, and you can find quite a variety of game discounts. Prepare yourselves because you might discover your wallets taking a beating when this is all said and done. But, at the very least, you’ll have some new video games to enjoy afterward!

Phasmophobia $14.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $14.99

NBA 2K25 $20.99

Elden Ring $35.99

Helldivers 2 $31.99

Palworld $22.49

Silent Hill 2 $48.99

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $40.19

Crusader Kings III $14.99

Stardew Valley $8.99

Cyberpunk 2077 $23.99

Diablo IV $27.49

Sons of the Forest $14.99

Detroit Become Human $11.99

Mortal Kombat 1 $16.49

The Forest $4.59

Resident Evil 2 $9.99

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth $48.99

Resident Evil 4 $19.99

Atomic Heart $19.79

Doom Eternal $9.99

Little Nightmares II $9.89

That was just an overview of some video games you can now find on discount. Fortunately, the Steam Spring sale is not going away immediately. You’ll find that the sale is available from now until March 20, 2025. That should hopefully give you plenty of time to sift through the current discounts and pick up some games.

Meanwhile, we have you covered if you’re after some additional game discounts outside of Steam and PC. We try to update our weekly video game deals discount page regularly to reflect what sales are currently going on across PC and console platforms. Even if nothing quite piques your interest in this Steam Spring sale, you might still find something worth your time as we head into the weekend.