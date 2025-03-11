Steam Spring Sale 2025 Officially Kicks Off March 13

Video games can be expensive. We’re always on the hunt for a good deal. Fortunately, there are some sales we look forward to annually. One of those is Steam’s seasonal sale events. Soon, we’ll be basking in the warm weather again. To help celebrate the upcoming season, the Steam Spring Sale will score you some solid games to play when you’re not enjoying the great outdoors.

The Steam Spring Sale is officially kicking off on March 13, 2025. Valve recently dropped a new trailer highlighting the sale. This digital marketplace supplied a video trailer through a press release, which you can view below. It’s all an effort to highlight that the game sale event will arrive on March 13, 2025, and will go through until March 20, 2025.

This should land you some solid video game discounts on the PC platform. So, if there was anything you had your eye on to pick up through the Steam digital marketplace, it’s best to hold out a few more days. There’s a good chance you might find a game on your backlog that will get hit with a decent discount.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any insight into what games will be discounted and how much they will be once the sale kicks off. Of course, we don’t have long to wait before the sale is available, and since it’s going on for over a week, you’ll have plenty of time to sift through the deals.

That said, a video game collage was featured in the trailer. You have titles like The Long Dark, Balatro, Witchfire, Helldivers 2, The Isle, Earth Defense Force 6, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, and Animal Well. Again, we’ll have to wait for the official sale breakdown later this week.