How To Get Started Strong In Roblox’s Wizard West

Given the universe that it is, there were inevitably going to be fusions of certain genres that would “strike a unique chord” with folks, given how fun they were and what they offered compared to more “standard” worlds. Roblox’s Wizard West is one such example of that. You might think that it’s “Just another magic title,” but it’s actually more like a wizarding version of the Wild West! If you’re not careful, you’ll get picked off easily, and that could lead to all sorts of unpleasant experiences. So, allow our guide to help you out as you start your quest for power.

How To Power Up Quickly In Roblox’s Wizard West

At the start of the game, basic equipment will be your “reward.” A simple wand, a broomstick to fly around on, and a few spells to heave at enemies and fellow players. As you would expect, none of it is particularly noteworthy.

Thus, when you start the game, your goal is to get Coins and then use them to purchase better wands, spells, and even gear that can shield you and enhance your skills. To get Coins, you need Trinkets. To get Trinkets, you must get around the map and find enemies. Thankfully, enemies are marked on the map with a red exclamation point. Typically, there is a group of enemies you’ll need to take care of. Once you do, a treasure chest will pop up, and that’s what you can sell to get Coins and enhance yourself.

Spells themselves aren’t tied to skills but to outfits. Thus, you’ll need to purchase certain “wizarding attire” to give you access to spells of various styles, from elemental attacks to healing spells. You can even level up those spells to make them more powerful.

Be warned, you can only have four spells on you at one time. So, outfit yourself to your playstyle to handle all threats. Speaking of which…

Beware Of Bounties On You!

You may recall us saying this game is like the “Wild West” but with wizards. That’s because there is always a chance a “Bounty” will be put on you. If that happens, every gamer in the server will come after you to collect the reward. You’ll want to be as powerful as possible to fend them off. If you manage to do so, YOU get the bounty.

Naturally, this also works in reverse. If you can get to a bounty-marked player before others do, you’ll get a massive sum of Coins that you can use to buy various things to improve yourself.