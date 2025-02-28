A New Minecraft Movie Has Dropped

Video game movies have come a long way in recent years. In just over a month, A Minecraft Movie will hit theatres. Awesome trailers have got us Minecraft fans chomping at the bit ahead of the April 4th release. Now we are getting a new and final trailer.

As spotted by the folks over at Insider Gaming. A Minecraft Movie has just gotten a new pre-release trailer. This is the final trailer that we are going to get before the movie hits theatres on April 4th. Warner Bros. and Mojang have consistently delivered exciting and unique trailers without needlessly reusing clips we’ve already seen. They’ve also not given away too much of the story.

In this, the final trailer, the origin of the Nether world portal is revealed as well as Steve’s role in its creation. New animals and monsters are showcased as well as Jason Mamoa being hit not once but twice by new monsters. More of the wonders of the overworld are highlighted too. There’s more to say, but why spoil the final trailer? It’s embedded below for those who haven’t seen it yet.

An interactive Minecraft Experience is going to hit the streets of London on the same day that the Minecraft Movie lands in cinemas, the event was first trialed in the USA and will likely become a travelling experience in the future. Visitors to the experience will be able to use the orb of interaction to engage with the environment around them. If you’re interested in finding out more about the event, click here.

The Minecraft devs have been hard at work developing and testing new features. Some of the newer content that was introduced was new fauna and flora, including cute cows. If you’d like to find out more, click here.