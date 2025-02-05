The Minecraft Experience Is Coming to London

Visitors can use their Orb of Interaction to interact with the world around them.

London based Minecraft fans are in for a treat. In conjunction with the upcoming movie that will be hitting cinemas on the 4th of April, there will also be an all new Minecraft Experience opening on the same day.

As shared by the folks over at Video Games Chronicle. Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue will open its doors on the 4th of April. The Experience originally launched in Dallas Texas and is going to become a travelling experience, allowing fans to get a feel for a realistic slice of the Minecraft world.

The Minecraft Experience is an interactive experience that is suitable for the whole family. No prior Minecraft experience is needed. Guests will be guided through the world by two characters Tobin and Dayo. As the guests proceed on their 45 minute long journey they will learn how to use the Orb of Interaction – a handheld device that helps guide the user through each room.

Tickets will go on sale on the 14th of February, however there is a wait-list that eager fans can get on which will allow them a chance to buy tickets at a pre-sale on the 12th of February. Tickets for children will cost £20 and £24 for adults and those who are older than 16.

The Minecraft Experience will take place at Corner Corner, a venue on Maritime Street in London. To find out more about the experience or to get tickets, click here.

There’s new content brewing for Minecraft fans in the form of new fauna and flora. There’s no firm release as yet but it is available for Java users now via snapshots. If you’d like to find out more click here.