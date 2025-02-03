Minecraft Is Getting New Fauna And Flora

“Once upon a time and a very good time it was there was a moocow coming down along the road” ~ James Joyce

Minecraft players are in for a treat. New content is not far off and that means the new features are available in beta as we speak. In this beta release, there are new fauna and flora as well as changes to certain biomes.

As shared by the folks over at Eurogamer. Minecraft shared more game drop features that will be part of the next big release over on their website. These features are available to test through snapshots.

Some of the features include:

New cows: two new cow variants are coming to Minecraft. A woolly “cold cow” and a dusty auburn “warm cow”.

A new hedge: the “bush” will be across the forests, plains and hills. Anywhere there’s greenery effectively.

Another new hedge: The “firefly bush” which by day seems rather ordinary, but by night lights up like fireflies. These bushes will also interact with clear blocks placed on top of them.

Ambient Desert Sounds: The desert biomes will now come complete with new desert sounds to better encapsulate the feeling of exploring the vast sandy reaches.

In order to try out these features players need to make use of the snapshots for Minecraft: Java Edition. Then open the Minecraft Launcher and select the option to enable “Installations”. For more information regarding enabling snapshots or to find out more about the features shared above check out Minecraft’s update here.

There’s no confirmation yet on when this new content will be added officially. So if you must see the cows then you’ll have to try the snapshots. Minecraft is reportedly getting an official theme park from the Legoland creators, if you would like to find out more click here.