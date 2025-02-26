WB Games Confirms Wonder Woman Game Is Cancelled, And They Are Closing Three Studios

It seems that WB Games gave these studios six months before giving them the axe.

Warner Bros has officially confirmed they have cancelled the Wonder Woman game, as well as closing three studios.

Yesterday, Jason Schreier came out with a report that Monolith Productions, who was making the Wonder Woman game, alongside Player First, the studio behind Multiversus, and WB Games San Diego, were all being shut down.

WB Games shared an official statement confirming all of these decisions to Kotaku:

“We have had to make some very difficult decisions to structure our development studios and investments around building the best games possible with our key franchises — Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, DC and Game of Thrones. After careful consideration, we are closing three of our development studios – Monolith Productions, Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games San Diego.

This is a strategic change in direction and not a reflection of these teams or the talent that consists within them. The development of Monolith’s Wonder Woman videogame will not move forward. Our hope was to give players and fans the highest quality experience possible for the iconic character, and unfortunately this is no longer possible within our strategic priorities.

This is another tough decision, as we recognize Monolith’s storied history of delivering epic fan experiences through amazing games. We greatly admire the passion of the three teams and thank every employee for their contributions.

As difficult as today is, we remain focused on and excited about getting back to producing high-quality games for our passionate fans and developed by our world class studios and getting our Games business back to profitability and growth in 2025 and beyond.”

As Kotaku also reported, WB San Diego was working on an unannounced AAA multiplatform free-to-play title.

This seems to be a continuation of trends within WB Games themselves, as they don’t seem to have recovered from the fallout of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. WB Games lost $ 200 million on it last May, putting pressure on the company’s other projects.

Two months after that loss, WB Games chose to buy Player First Games, the developer of Multiversus. As we now know, neither that game nor the Wonder Woman project, which was rumored to have been rebooted last year, worked out. It’s important to set the record that WB Games decided to put these projects to the test in the past six months before going ahead with these closures.

We wish the best for the developers in these studios, and hope they can find placement back in the video game industry.