Monolith Productions Is Reportedly Shutting Down Along With The Wonder Woman Game

Warner Bros. Games might have some big official news coming our way soon. A new industry insider report has revealed that the company has decided to shut down three of its internal studios: Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and WB San Diego. That’s a big hit most of us were not expecting.

The report comes from Jason Schreier, a well-known and credible industry insider. Reporting from Bloomberg, Jason opted to alert followers on Bluesky of what he has heard from various sources. But as it stands right now, this will be a big hit for the company.

BREAKING: Warner Bros. Games is shutting down Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and WB San Diego, sources tell Bloomberg News. Warner Bros. is also canceling the Wonder Woman game. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2025-02-25T18:57:33.283Z

For those of you who need a refresher, Monolith Productions might be the notable studio here that is getting axed. Founded in 1994, the studio was eventually acquired by Warner Bros. Games in 2004. Their past two releases were Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Both were well received by fans, and we knew that they were working on a Wonder Woman game.

We haven’t seen this Wonder Woman title in a long time, as it was only initially unveiled in a teaser trailer. Likewise, earlier this month, we heard reports of the game going through a reboot last year. So, regardless, it was likely going to be a good way off before it was ready for the public. But alongside the studio being shut down, we’re finding out the Wonder Woman game is being scrapped.

Furthermore, Player First Games brought out MultiVersus, which has now apparently been chopped alongside the internal studio WB San Diego. This massive shakeup happened not long after Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad’s departure. Of course, we now wonder what the future might hold for Warner Bros. Games. But this is certainly a major blow to fans who were eager to finally learn more about the upcoming Wonder Woman game after Monolith Productions’ success with their past projects.