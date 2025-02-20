Is Call of Duty Now Teasing A Tony Hawk Pro Skater Announcement?

There’s been plenty of speculation lately about the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise. Earlier this week, we reported about a pro skateboarder who mentioned that he was getting ready to be in a new Tony Hawk game. However, beyond that, nothing has been officially unveiled about what’s coming our way next for the series. Now, after a new Call of Duty update has been released, players may have uncovered a potential announcement date.

Thanks to Charlie Intel, who posted on X, it looks like there’s a reference to the Tony Hawk line of games. In particular, the map that was recently added to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Grind, features a date. That date also has a logo similar to what we would see from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater title.

👀 — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 20, 2025

Add in the fact that there’s a reply from Tony Hawk himself in the post with some emoji eyes, and it looks like we’re inbound for another skateboard game announcement. However, some fans are wondering about what’s coming next. Earlier, I mentioned that there was a reference from a professional skateboarder who stated he was going to be in an upcoming Tony Hawk game. In that statement, he noted that this would be a remastered release.

We just had Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, so naturally, there are assumptions that we might get a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 announcement. But that game was already passed on in the past. So if this is not the remastered edition coming out, then maybe it’s another series. Quite a few fans are hopeful that we will see a Tony Hawk’s Underground remaster collection, and I’m sure they have their fingers crossed that this might be the official announcement.

At any rate, we’ll have to wait and see if the March 4, 2025, date comes with an announcement related to the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise. Meanwhile, for those of you interested in the latest Call of Duty update, we have a breakdown of what was recently added in with the latest season. You can read all about it right here.