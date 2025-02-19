General Content Updates Coming In COD: Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded

Season 2 Reloaded is dropping tomorrow and with it a whole host of updates! Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 fans gather around, from an action-packed collab to new maps, new Zombies modes and even new weapons, there’s a lot on the way!

As shared over on the Call of Duty Blog. There are a lot of updates coming from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ninja-themed multiplayer content and Zombie mode to a Tomb Directed mode and new wildcard perks. There will also be some general updates across Warzone, Multiplayer and Zombies.

Six new weapons are coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in Season 2 Reloaded. Here they are:

0.13 Sector special – A rechambering blade launcher that fires different projectiles.

– A rechambering blade launcher that fires different projectiles. Skateboard – A long-range one-hit trick-popping mode of transport/melee weapon.

– A long-range one-hit trick-popping mode of transport/melee weapon. Bo Staff – A very long-range one-hit staff that’s slow to use and quick to kill.

– A very long-range one-hit staff that’s slow to use and quick to kill. Katanas – Dual wield these swords, dealing death at short range.

– Dual wield these swords, dealing death at short range. Sai – Quickly eliminate foes at close range.

– Quickly eliminate foes at close range. Nunchaku – The only melee weapon on this list that requires two hits, but the fast attack speed and medium range should make up for that.

There will also be a new Belt-fed attachment for the PU-21, XMG, GPMG-7 and Feng 82. Belt-fed ammo means that you’ll never have to reload! This comes with the drawback of additional heat though.

There will also be two Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded events for players to rack up rewards and unlock the new Arsenal items introduced above. The events are:

Call of Duty X Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – 27th of February to 13th of March

– 27th of February to 13th of March Clover Craze – 13th of March to the end of the season

There’ll be four store additions one for each of the turtles as well as two free gift packs, one to celebrate Black Pride Month and one to celebrate Women’s History Month. If you’d like to find out more about the TMNT-themed updates click here.