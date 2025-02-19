Here’s What’s Included In The Call Of Duty X TMNT Update

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded Update dropped yesterday and with it, fans are getting a lot of additional content. This isn’t just a regular COD update either, the long-awaited Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover is finally here.

As shared by Activision over on the Call of Duty blog. The Season 2 Reloaded update is bringing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Black Ops 6. The mid-season update will hit consoles on the 20th of February.

There are a lot of goodies included in this collaboration. The TMNT Moshpit for example will allow players to take control of the legendary turtles in multiplayer modes. There will be Ninja perks such as finishing moves, double jumps and air dashes. Each of the turtles has their own abilities which can be activated by using TMNT Scorestreaks. The newly added Grind Ooze map will also feature some unique Turtles-themed artwork, posters and decals.

As part of the Zombies Season 2 update, there will be a Cowbunga Cranked mode where players take on Zombies while playing as one of the four turtles. However, there is a catch… as players traverse one of the four Zombies maps a timer will be triggered upon killing the first Zombie. Players will then have to continue eliminating zombies to add time to the countdown or else they’ll meet their end.

Lastly, there are also Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles weapons to add to your arsenal. Five in total – Sai, Katanas, Bo staff, Nunchaku, and a Skateboard. These can be earned by taking part in the TMNT events.

