New Maps Are Coming With COD: Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded dropped yesterday. There are a lot of new additions to the game. A key proponent of this update is the addition of two maps.

New Black Ops 6 MP Maps for Season 02 Reloaded:



Grind Ooze (BO2 Remastered map, TNMT themed)

As spotted by CharlieIntel over on Twitter. Two maps are being added to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with Season 2 Reloaded – Grind Ooze and Bullet. The full details of these maps are available over on the Call of Duty Blog.

Grind Ooze is a popular map from Call of Duty: Black Ops II. The map will bring a blend of nostalgic action with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed artwork, posters and decals spread across the skatepark. The map is medium-sized, perfect for 6v6 action.

Bullet is a brand new map. It’s small and set up for Strike, 6v6 and 2v2. It’s perfect for tight fast gameplay. Players will fight through the various rail cars but also be able to climb on top of the train.

This is a delightful blend of old meets new. A popular map gets a re-release with a few coats of paint and a new map with fast-paced gameplay and scenic views. This isn’t the only update that was introduced in Season 02 Reloaded. There are updates to Zombies, new perks, new loadout content and even more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles content. Additional general content has been added too, not limited to but including some new weapons, new events and new items at the store.

