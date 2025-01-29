Rumor: Call Of Duty X Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

It seems as though the world’s most loved turtles are getting a crossover. That’s right, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles might be coming to Call of Duty.

I can confirm the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collab is coming.

With an event and a gamemode — Alaix 🇫🇷 (@HeyImAlaix) January 28, 2025

That is rather a large ‘MIGHT’. The information is still slim. As reported by the folks over at Gamespot. This rumour has gathered steam again because of a data miner who goes by HeyImAlaix on Twitter. HeyImAlaix shared that he could confirm a collab between the two IPs was in the works.

This is not the first we’ve heard of this collab mind you, in December there were rumblings that a data miner had found code for the following melee weapons: Skateboard, Katanas, Sais, Nunchaku and a Bo staff. So this confirmation seems to add weight to those earlier rumours.

There appears to be no word yet as to what sorts of game modes there might be or if there will be playable characters or just weapons and modes. It is still a rumor so take it all with a pinch of salt.

While some fans with a fondness for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IP might be excited about the nostalgic collab. Others are expressing their dismay because they feel it’s too juvenile for a Call of Duty game. That being said Shredder did previously make a Modern Warfare appearance and the game was no worse off for it.

At the end of the day, more content and players are usually good for a game and its longevity. So it’s best to be positive.

