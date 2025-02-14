The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are About To Crash Call of Duty

Activision just teased its next crazy crossover, and it’s kind of two years in the making.

They just dropped a new teaser video revealing that no less than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are about to enter the world of Call of Duty. We only get a very small tease for now, as the toitles squabble very loudly under a manhole cover, only to open it up for us to see four heads pop up.

It’s not quite clear what version of the Turtles we are getting in this one, but it’s definitely not the latest version from last year’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. If we were to warrant a guess, based on their voices and dialogue, Activision went for broadly the fun-loving versions of the half-shell heroes from the 1980s and 1990s. These are the versions of the Turtles we saw in the Murakami-Wolf cartoon, the Golden Harvest films trilogy, and the subsequent live action series by Saban Entertainment that broadcast on Fox, and yes, had a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers crossover.

Of course, if you’re an actual Call of Duty player, you are probably scratching your head quite a bit here. Why did it take two years for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to make it to this game? Activision added Shredder as an Operator bundle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 last March 21, 2023.

It’s definitely a perplexing choice, but it must be said that Activision hadn’t quite gotten completely crazy with their crossovers at that point yet. Some Call of Duty fans may not like it, but the Call of Duty studios were right to figure out that they needed to match Fortnite’s franchise crossover appeal to stay competitive.

And so, in recent years, we have been getting the wildest crossover ideas imaginable. To be fair, quite a bit of it has been genuinely cool, but even the wacky stuff can be fun.

With all that said, Treyarch last added a Terminator Tracer Pack for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 in January 28, 2025. So this tease may be for the official announcement of the TMNT Tracer Pack for Season 3, which may arrive anytime next week.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was one of the franchise’s biggest launches ever, but the meta for the game isn’t quite popular with players at the moment. As players and the developers seem to disagree on how badly hackers have ruined the player experience, it isn’t clear if these crossovers will keep fans happy. Activision did acknowledge issues when they launched their Squid Game 2 crossover event. We do expect that Treyarch and Raven Software put the work in to fix those issues before the launch of this next season, but we’ll see.