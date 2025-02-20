Rumor: The LEGO Game Boy Details Have Leaked

Amidst the rumours of an upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, Nintendo surprised everyone with another console announcement. This one was a retro throwback to one of Nintendo’s best sellers. The Lego Nintendo Game Boy. Now there are rumors providing a much-needed update for LEGO fans.

As shared by the folks over at Video Games Chronicle. The LEGO-centric Falconbrickstudios shared an update on the upcoming LEGO Nintendo Game Boy. Falconbrickstudios is a reputable LEGO leaker who has shared updates on several other game-themed LEGO kits in the past. The upcoming kit is the LEGO Nintendo Game Boy that is styled after the original Game Boy often referred to as the DMG Game Boy.

It’s rumoured that the LEGO Nintendo Game Boy will be released on the 1st of October and will cost $59.99. It will reportedly consist of 421 pieces. That’s fairly close to the $89.99 that the actual DMG Game Boy sold for when it was released. It’s expensive for a LEGO kit too, the recently announced LEGO Horizon Adventure set that’s landing this March will cost $45 and consist of 768 pieces. That’s almost double the number of pieces for $14 less.

As noted by VGC these leaks usually surface shortly before the official announcement, so keep an eye on your screens if this is a set you’re after. This is the second Nintendo console getting the LEGO treatment. The first being the LEGO NES which was released in August of 2020.

