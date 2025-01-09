Nintendo Announces The LEGO GAME BOY

While the whole gaming industry is clamouring for new information regarding the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo seems to be trolling us with a very different kind of console announcement. A new collaboration with LEGO – The LEGO GAME BOY.

As shared on Twitter by Nintendo of America, LEGO and Nintendo are collaborating on a GAME BOY replica. This is not the first collaboration between the two companies as there have been a number of Nintendo-themed products including a LEGO NES.

Build the classic Nintendo system in LEGO® form. Coming October 2025. pic.twitter.com/XEyhbARqXq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 9, 2025

Sadly, LEGO and Nintendo haven’t shared any pictures of what the collaboration might look like. However, there is a short teaser trailer. It is clear when looking at the buttons and colours of the blocks visible in the video that the Lego reproduction will be a DMG GAME BOY. The DMG variant is the first GAME BOY that was released.

The DMG GAME BOY was first released in 1989. DMG stands for Dot Matrix Game and was a reference to the screen. A Dot Matrix display. The display was revolutionary at the time and was one of the reasons for the console’s legendary battery life. Over 30 hours on 4xAA batteries.

The LEGO collaborations are often produced for a limited time and become highly collectable. So if you’re a collector then it is best to keep an eye out come October 2025 when these kits will be available.

LEGO has released several gaming-themed sets recently. One of the most highly anticipated was the New Horizon Adventures LEGO set. That set includes 768 pieces and costs around $45. If you’d like to find out more about the Horizon Adventures LEGO set click here.