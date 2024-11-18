A New Horizon Adventures LEGO Set Has Been Confirmed

Guess what Horizon fans! It’s official. The recent rumors floating around that a new Lego Horizon set was due to be released are true. This set was likely going to follow in the footsteps of the earlier Horizon Tallneck set that was such a success and indeed it has.

It was reported over on VGC that now it’s official, the Lego Horizon Adventure set will be coming in March 2025. This is 3 years after the release of the Tallneck series which seems to no longer be directly available from Lego. The set will cost $45 dollars on release and include 768 pieces. It will all come together to depict a battle between Aloy and Varl against a Shell Walker and Sawtooth.

The Horizon series has been very popular and it’s always great to see beloved characters and dastardly foes brought to life in other shapes and forms. It also gives you a physical form that you can put together and display in your games room. You can pre-order the set from a platform of your choosing.

If you’d like to read our original coverage of the rumors, then click here. If you haven’t played the Horizon games yet then click here to find out about its review bombing. Or you can hear our thoughts on the game in the video below to help you decide.