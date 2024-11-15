Gameranx

A New Horizon Lego Set Might Be On Its Way

Horizon fans are already trying to guess what might be included.

If you’re a fan of Lego and the Horizon series, rejoice! We have cause for celebration! A second Lego set inspired by Guerrilla Games’ hit Horizon is reportedly set for release this coming March. This previous Horizon Lego Tallneck set was a massive hit, it launched in May of 2022 and was the talk of the town. 

VGC first shared the news when they spotted thebrickreporter’s Instagram post. Specific details about the upcoming set remain shrouded in secrecy. Speculation is rife about which characters or scenes from the Horizon universe might be included. It could be anything, ranging from other robot creatures like the Thunderjaw or Clawstrider to a diorama from the game’s expansive environments. The Tallneck set was a master class in intricacy, so expectations are high for the next set.

So far the collaboration between Lego and PlayStation has proven quite fruitful. It taps into the growing trend of video game-based Lego sets. Horizon is already a fan-favourite series. There’s even a TV adaptation in the works at Netflix. This new set could further cement the series as a household name.

As fans eagerly await more updates, it’s clear that Lego’s expansion into gaming franchises is only gaining momentum. Regardless of whether you’re a Horizon enthusiast, a Lego collector, or both, this March might bring another must-have piece to your collection.

