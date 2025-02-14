New Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition Screenshot Dropped

There are multiple “countdowns” going on right now within the Nintendo fanbase. The first one, and arguably the biggest one, is the wait for April 2nd, when the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will occur, revealing the many games, both 1st and 3rd party, that will grace the new console upon arrival and within its first year or so. However, the second countdown is for the games that’ll come to the OG Switch. Yes, The Big N still has a few “aces” up its sleeves, and Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition is one of them. The game is just over a month away from launch, and Nintendo is here to remind fans that there are new things to do in this title.

You’ll find proof of this via the tweet below. It features the “Skells,” mechanized suits that the player characters can wield after they earn them in the game, flying through a set of floating islands. These islands appear to be part of the new story content that Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition will get, and it makes us wonder just what Monolith Soft has in mind for this area and the other areas the new story content will have:

Strap in, Skell pilot. New adventures await on Mira.



Without getting into the game’s story too much, we will say that the ending cutscene for the original Wii U title ended on a massive cliffhanger. One that definitely meant a sequel was coming, and yet, gamers never got one. Part of that was likely due to the fact that the original game wasn’t the biggest seller and Monolith Soft moved on to a more “pure sequel” to the franchise’s original game for the Nintendo Switch. That move paid off, as it sold well and led to the third “mainline title,” which sold even better and was nominated for “Game of the Year” by many awards shows.

Now, though, the time has come to truly “settle the score” or, in this case, “finish the story.” After all, the trailers for the game have teased the return of certain key characters from the main campaign while also highlighting new characters that weren’t in the original story at all. The real question isn’t just about how the new story content will end but how it might connect to the next entry in the saga. Or, if Monolith Soft will pull a Square Enix and give us an “X-2” title.

The game arrives on March 20th on the Nintendo Switch, and all of our answers will be given then…hopefully…