Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition Gets Revised File Size

While the Nintendo Switch is an incredible system, there are some smaller faults that have hindered or annoyed gamers over its nearly 8 years of life. One of them is that the internal data for the system isn’t the best. Sure, you can always go by an SD card to fix that, but if you’re strapped for cash or just don’t want to bother with multiple cards, the only way to free up space is to remove games and download the ones you need. That’s why gamers look for file sizes for upcoming games like Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition. That way, they know if they need to free up space to play it.

On that front, we have some good news. The upcoming port of Monolith Soft’s Wii U classic has apparently gotten a smaller file size since the last time Nintendo revealed its specs. As you can see below, the game was originally said to have a file size of 15 GB, but now it’s only about 13.4. That might not seem like the biggest of amounts, but it adds up in the end.

Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition will be one of the last big Nintendo Switch titles, and for many, it’ll be the first chance they get to play this spinoff to the main Monolith RPG series. It didn’t sell a million units on Wii U, and that’s fair, given that the series still hadn’t “made it” in the eyes of fans. It wasn’t until the following two entries that the series received “mainstream acclaim” and status. Not to mention, sold millions of units all told.

As such, getting this upgraded port will allow it a true “second chance at life,” while also expanding on what came before. As revealed by previous trailers, the game will get new story content, possibly wrapping up the cliffhanger from the Wii U title, and maybe even teasing a follow-up in this spinoff world.

For those unfamiliar with the game, the title follows a colony of people who were forced to flee Earth and eventually crash-landed on a planet called Mira. Now, they’re racing against the clock to both help stabilize their place in this world and locate other remnants of the colony that were lost in the crash.

You’ll be part of a group that helps explore the world, fight off monsters, and locate other groups within the colony. There are many mysteries to unlock on this planet, and you’ll get to figure them out on March 20th.