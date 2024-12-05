Monolith Soft Reveals Just How Much Lore Is In The Xenoblade Chronicles Games

The Xenoblade Chronicles franchise has been on a lot of players’ minds recently ever since Monolith Soft and Nintendo finally confirmed that the Wii U title was finally getting ported to the Nintendo Switch. With that confirmation, the entire franchise will be available to play on one system, which is more substantial than you might think. After all, from the first game to the most recent one from 2022, the franchise is known for its massive stories, large worlds to travel in, and the numerous side quests that players can partake in. The question is, do you know just how much lore is in these stories? We’d bet you don’t know the whole picture.

So, thankfully, Monolith Soft has revealed that “whole picture” for the main campaigns at least. As revealed by Insider Stealth, Monolith Soft posted a picture of the script books that the team has used for the four games. As you can tell, that’s a lot of books! Plus, the post makes it clear that this is indeed just the scripts for the main story of each game, the side quests were another set of scripts entirely:

Monolith Soft posted a picture of all the Xenoblade series main story scripts that the team used.



The sidequests get separate books too. pic.twitter.com/jg1ZGiGYAr — Stealth (@Stealth40k) December 5, 2024

At first, that might seem a bit “overboard” or indeed “overkill.” However, in many ways, the pride and joy of the Xenoblade Chronicles is the main campaign, as well as all the twists and turns that go on within it. Just within the most recent game, the title had an incredibly profound story that revolved around life and the time we have left in it. That’s not something you can just talk about in a few pages of dialogue. They needed to have long sections of just story and cutscenes, and that’s exactly what we got. It’s part of the reason why the third mainline game got “Game of the Year” nominations and was praised for its incredible story. Not that the other ones were short on stories, mind you. Those scripts definitely cover the other three entries and all that’s within their very large campaigns.

Monolith Soft knows how to weave a compelling story, as it’s been doing that for 25 years now, and the president/CEO of the company has even said that he feels that the team hasn’t reached its full potential yet. One can only imagine how many script books it would take to reach that.

Of course, with the series soon to be fully found on the Switch, many are wondering what Monolith Soft has in store for the future. That future definitely includes the Switch 2, and it’ll be interesting to see what the team creates.