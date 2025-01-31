Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition Gives New Tease of Planet Mira

With February coming tomorrow, that means that time is slowly counting down toward some big reveals and releases, especially on the Nintendo side of the gaming equation. For example, we’re now well under two months away from the release of Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition. The Wii U title has been due for a port and “upgrade” for a while, and fans are finally getting their wish on that front. The journey that first-time players and OG players will get is extraordinary, and that’s not the least because of the giant planet that they’ll be on to explore and fight their way through.

The Nintendo UK Twitter handle made that point clear when they dropped some scenic shots from the Planet Mira that you’ll be able to see for yourself once you dive in. The tweet even asked players to let them know if this was their first time playing the game, and many did indeed “raise their hand” to let them know that. Others stated that it’s either been a “long time” since they played it or that it’ll be well beyond the first time they play it. One person actually said this would be their fourth run-through in the game! That’s a lot.

Who's looking forward to exploring planet Mira? Hands up if it's your first time. ✋#XenobladeChroniclesX pic.twitter.com/H6nFvaMxz8 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) January 30, 2025

While there’s plenty to look forward to with Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition, the thing that many will undoubtedly pay attention to is not only the new story content that’ll hopefully fully wrap up the main game’s campaign but also how well the title will sell. When the original game was released on the Wii U, the franchise was still very much in its infancy. In fact, the original Wii title still hadn’t been appreciated fully, and that wouldn’t be done until the Switch Age. To that end, two entries in the franchise came out on Switch, along with the OG’s “Definitive Edition,” and it’s that which helped take the franchise to new heights.

That’s what makes this impending arrival so interesting. Due to the events of the last seven-plus years, plenty of gamers love this Monolith Soft franchise and will likely be willing to try this “variation” of the series. Only time will tell, though.

Regardless of your “situation” with getting the game and whether you’re familiar with it or not, the title will have plenty to offer you. It’s got a deep campaign that’s also loaded with numerous side quests to enjoy. Plus, as seen above, there’s a rich and vibrant world just begging to be checked out.