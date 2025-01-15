Monolith Soft Reveals Special Room Within Their Studio

Have you ever been inside a game studio? We’re asking honestly here. The studios of certain developers can seem just like “funhouses” as much as businesses. For many they want their employees to feel not just comfortable but also have the ability to relax when they’re on their break or not need to worry about getting hungry or thirsty as they crank away at the games they’re developing. How everything looks depends on the developer and what they think is “fun” and “needed.” In the case of Monolith Soft, the team made a post on Twitter revealing that they have a room dedicated to board games.

Monolith Soft says they have a space dedicated to board games in their office.



As if there aren’t enough reasons already to like them! https://t.co/qCbKmgvDZp pic.twitter.com/7IJVeity2p — Stealth (@Stealth40k) January 15, 2025

That’s honestly pretty cool to hear, and we’re curious about what kinds of board games they play in the studio when they have the time. Undoubtedly, they have certain Japanese classics in there, but what ones exactly do they play? You might ask them on Twitter and see if they respond!

Why does this story matter in the long run? First, Monolith Soft is a company that many gamers respect, and by all accounts, it’s a well-run studio that truly values its employees. Hearing that they have a room for gaming like this is nice, especially when you consider all the “not nice” stories we’ve heard about various studios over the last couple of years. This one room truly gives an insight into how much the higher-ups at the company value those who work on the main parts of the game, and that’s pretty cool.

The other thing that this does is get gamers talking about how we NEED a board game modeled after Xenoblade Chronicles. We’re not sure how that would work, as the game has an incredibly deep story and layered gameplay mechanics, but we’re sure the team could figure something out and make it a best-selling hit.

While we wait for the board game to arrive, it’s important to note that we’re only about two months away from the arrival of Xenoblade Chronicles X on the Switch. This port will not only overhaul the Wii U-era graphics to better play on the Switch but also give players some additional content. There’s already been confirmation of new characters and Skells, and there are multiple teases about what the story content will be about.

Whether it teases a true sequel to the game or something teases what comes next for the franchise…we don’t know. Monolith Soft keeps things very close to the vest on that front, and it’s been working out for them so far.