Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition Release Prompting Resurgence Of Key Amiibo

For many Nintendo fans, the arrival of Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition can’t come soon enough. This is the “last great Wii U game” that hasn’t been ported to the Nintendo Switch, and that’s made fans incredibly eager to play it. Why? First, the game came out over 10 years ago and hasn’t been ported anywhere else. So, unless you still have your Wii U hooked up, you won’t be able to play it. Second, since many people DIDN’T have a Wii U, they never got to experience the game in its original form, and thus want to see what people enjoyed a decade back.

It also should be noted that Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition won’t just feature a visual upgrade, but all-new content that was either cut from the original entry or is entirely new via a storyline that takes place after the main campaign. The hype is growing for the title, and many feel an overview trailer for the game is coming soon to further tease what gamers can expect.

There’s one more element that fans should be excited about, though. That element is the Amiibo. Currently, there are certain Amiibo characters from the franchise that fans can get, but two of them, Pyra and Mythra, have been a bit out of stock ever since the duo arrived in a certain fighting game franchise. However, on GameStop, you can pre-order the two-pack and get it alongside the game’s release on March 20th.

The site itself doesn’t reveal what the Amiibo will do in the upgraded title, but it’s not hard to predict. First, it’s easy to see that the Amiibo will unlock certain features for the port. Many eagle-eyed fans have already fairly noted that the title will have certain hairstyles that reflect Pyra and likely Mythra’s looks. So, it’s also possible that some outfits that resemble the two might be in the works as well. After all, you are able to customize the looks of your avatar character and the party you’re in to some extent. You could also unlock certain other bonuses or perks in the game by unleashing the power of the two-pack. Only time will tell what’s true here.

Or, even if you don’t want to use it for the in-game bonuses, this is still a really detailed two-pack of Amiibo for you to enjoy and display with your other Amiibo figurines.

How you enjoy this item is up to you.