Fans Who Pre-Order Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition Get Bonuses

So long as you purchase it by the 6th of April

Many of you will be aware that Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is not far off. It is slated for release this March. Nintendo has shared another look at the game with a 3-minute-long video. They’ve also shared some bonuses that are available for early purchasers. 

Nintendo shared another look at the Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition over on their webpage. In addition to the first look, Nintendo also shared an early purchase bonus for those fans who are eager to jump right in.

Here are the free pre-order bonuses:

  • 100,000 credits
  • Advanced Iron Knife – A new melee weapon
  • Advanced Storm Assault Rifle – A new ranged weapon
  • New Survival armor.
  • Weapon upgrades – accuracy up, attack up and Theroid Slayer 1 as well as Secondary CD.
  • Armor upgrades – Max HP and TP UP, Evasion up, potential up and physical resistance up. 

In order to score these bonuses gamers will have to wait till after chapter three and pay a visit to the customization center in the BLADE Barracks.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers score a free 14-day trial. In order to qualify for the bonuses would-be players need to purchase the game by the 6th of April, 2025. An internet connection is required to get the items. Nintendo added that the items are available in game. 

This is not the first we have heard of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. If you would like to find out more, click here. The full trailer that was shared by Nintendo can be found below. If you’re ready to pre-order the game now, you can find a link here

