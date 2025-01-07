Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition Gets New Screenshots!

For those who have been for the Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition to arrive, the hype behind the game isn’t simply that it’s FINALLY coming to the Nintendo Switch, but that they’ll be able to experience the game with even better graphics and other quality-of-life improvements since its birth on the Wii U. One thing that needs to be noted is that while the game was on the Wii U, it didn’t look bad there. Far from it. It was one of the most visually stunning titles to be on the system, further highlighting how Monolith Soft can make anything shine, regardless of what the hardware specs are.

To that end, while we have a trailer with a nice showcase of what to expect in the game, Monolith went and dropped some more screenshots for the title that were picked up by others on Twitter. You can see them below:

Monolith soft posted some screenshots of the Nintendo Switch Xenoblade Chronicles X and they look wonderful. pic.twitter.com/1jtBgq4FiS — RPGoblin (@therpgoblin) January 6, 2025

In these screenshots, you can see not only some of the characters you’ll play as or with, but the monsters that you’ll encounter as you travel the world, the “home base” of New Los Angeles, and some of the diverse areas you’ll travel through. All of this is basically the “hallmark” of Monolith Soft nowadays, but let’s not ruin the moment and just appreciate what we’re seeing here, okay?

For those who are uncertain about what you’re seeing, Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition is set in a universe where the Earth has been destroyed, and certain “colony vessels” were sent out amongst the stars to try and find a new place to live. The vessel carrying the city known as “New Los Angeles” crash-landed on a mysterious planet, and the pod that your protagonist was sleeping in is awoken by a woman named Elma.

She asks you to join her special corps and help build up New Los Angeles so that its people can truly live. We’re going very light on spoilers right now because the game has many twists. Eventually, you’ll pick the kind of “job” you want to do for the city and then set out to do it, whether it be exploring the new world, fighting monsters, and so on.

Along the way, you’ll gain new party members, unlock a special mech that can do incredible damage to foes, and unravel the mysteries of the planet you’re on, as well as what really happened to your spacecraft.

It’ll be an incredible journey, regardless of whether this is your first time with the game or you’re playing it for the first time in a decade.