GTA Online Might Not Be In Any Immediate Danger

by

Take-Two Interactive CEO talks about why fans can continue enjoying this game despite GTA 6 coming.

There is a lot we don’t know about Grand Theft Auto VI. We know it’s coming this year, and we got a sneak peek of the protagonists along with its setting. However, those of us who enjoy the multiplayer component of GTA Online, which was released for Grand Theft Auto V, might wonder what the future holds. Today, we’re getting a potential picture of what the future of GTA Online could have, thanks to Take-Two Interactive’s CEO.

During an interview with IGN, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked why fans should continue investing time and money in GTA Online, especially since we don’t know what GTA 6 might bring to the marketplace. While Strauss was not interested in revealing anything about a project that wasn’t announced, they highlighted their past policies.

In 2012, Strauss noted that NBA 2K Online was released in China, and a few years later, they released NBA 2K Online 2. However, because players were still actively enjoying both installments, Take-Two Interactive has continued supporting the games. So, that’s what we can expect with GTA Online after GTA 6 launches. Depending on the amount of players that are actively playing the games will determine if support will continue to keep the servers up and running.

Again, we’re not sure what the future holds for GTA Online. Likewise, we’re unsure what the multiplayer component will entail with the upcoming GTA 6 installment. With as much love and reception as the online component received, we’re sure it will play another big role with the upcoming installment over standard DLC expansions. But again, we’re left with unanswered questions right now as we wait for Rockstar Games to unveil more of their next game.

For instance, we still have no specific release date for GTA 6. However, a former president of Blizzard already suggests that no other AAA game will dare release alongside the next Grand Theft Auto game.

