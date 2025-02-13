Avowed On PC A Handheld Might Need Some Work

Avowed reviews are slowly starting to roll in. With them the revelation that the game probably won’t immediately be playable on the go. It’s early days yet. The game is a modern AAA title so it may take some optimizations before a stable 30-40fps is possible. It’s probably a good idea to stash your Steam Deck, ROG Ally or equivalent pc handheld and switch to a PC for the time being.

As shared by the folks over at PC Gamer. It looks like Avowed’s handheld performance has been shaky ahead of its launch on February 18th. The Staff at PC Gamer tried the game out on both the ROG Ally and Steam Deck. On the ROG Ally, the game reportedly crashed at startup. On the Steam Deck, PC Gamer staff writer Ted Litchfield noted it yielded largely unplayable results.

However, PC-Gaming.it a YouTube channel that showcases hard-to-run games on the Steam Deck uploaded a video of Avowed running between 30-40fps in smaller areas and 15-35fps in busy cities and open areas. These results were achieved using CryoUtilites and FSR. While there is admittedly a ways to go, it’s early days and far from a hopeless case.

As the folks over at PC Gamer noted, eager fans are probably best off playing on a PC. But if you are willing to wait for improvements and optimisations to be made the game will likely be playable in a few months although it might require some graphical compromises. Alternatively, GeForce Now Cloud Streaming is also an option, provided you have a suitable internet connection for it.

