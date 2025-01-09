Avowed Is Now Also Launching On Nvidia GeForce Now Cloud Streaming, On Top Of Xbox Series X|S And PC

Obsidian’s next big RPG, Avowed, just added another platform for its launch.

The Nvidia GeForce Now Twitter account shared this message:

“Coming soon: First-person fantasy RPG from @Obsidian, @AvowedtheGame is coming to #GeForceNOW at launch!”

Avowed had previously been added to Blizzard’s Battle.net, as the first non-Blizzard game to come to the client. We can add that to Steam, Microsoft Store, as well as Xbox Series X|S, to a total of five platforms that the game will be arriving to when it launches this February 18.

Avowed is one of those Xbox games that was placed in a precarious position. Microsoft had so many games delayed and in ongoing development for so long that they missed the first half of the Xbox Series X|S generation. And to get it right, Microsoft had released titles that turned out badly at launch, like Redfall, as well as titles that were not able to sustain interest and word of mouth in the long term, like Halo Infinite. This would have made this console generation a complete miss, if not for the industry changing acquisition of Activision Blizzard King.

What does all of this mean for Obsidian’s big action RPG? Microsoft delayed the game for so long that it’s already ready to release. The final months of delay came about simply because Microsoft has too many games on their slate, and they don’t want them to be cannibalizing each other’s profits.

But that also seems to have opened up the opportunity we have now, as Obsidian was also able to get the Nvidia GeForce Now deal lined up and ready for launch next month as well. Now, as a BYOG service, you will be able to cloud game on GeForce Now if you buy Avowed on Steam. Subsequently, if you buy Avowed on Microsoft Store, or have a PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can also make use of GeForce Now.

We will also remind you here that Nvidia’s cloud streaming service is also a separate subscription service of its own, so it isn’t like you just get cloud streaming from your Steam copy. But there are merits to choosing to cloud stream on GeForce Now compared to Microsoft’s cloud streaming service. These will vary based on your personal circumstances, so you may want to do your research on things such as if you can get Game Pass or GeForce Now bundled with your ISP, and if you can get the necessary speeds where you live to try this.

GeForce Now won’t increase the number of potential Avowed players that much, but it’s an added option that only benefits those fans who’ve patiently waited to get something we all hope turns out great, and will help kick off 2025 on a good note.