Avowed Team Grappled With Character Creation

The creation of a character is a tricky business. A central pillar of storytelling is character, this is true regardless of whether it’s a character in a movie, book or video game. The character is the lens through which you see the storied world. The team behind Avowed were acutely aware of the significance of character creation, even when paired with a distinct element of player customisation.

As shared by the folks over at GameRant. Kate Dollarhyde, the senior narrative designer for Avowed discussed designing the Envoy with staff from GameRant. The Envoy is the player character from Avowed, and the development team decided that despite a desire to make a customisable character, certain aspects had to be predetermined in order to best tell the story.

While that might sound like a set of limitations, it’s not as restrictive as it sounds. Players can choose several varied appearances for their character. They can also choose their character’s background, upbringing, their view of power and how they climbed the ranks in the court of Aedyr.

Certain choices had to be taken out of the players’ hands to tell the story. However, it seems those cases were limited. They serve a meaningful function in giving the player a sense of purpose and presence within the game. To find out more about the character customization details click here.

It was recently announced that Avowed will achieve 60fps on the Xbox. There will also be other framerate caps for those gamers who would like to make use of a 120Hz screen. To find out more click here. If you don’t have an Xbox but would still like to achieve the best graphical experience when playing Avowed… Nvidia announced that the game would also launch on GeForce Now Cloud Streaming. To find out more click here.