Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Avowed Team Grappled With Character Creation

by

There are a still a bunch of configurable character traits!

The creation of a character is a tricky business. A central pillar of storytelling is character, this is true regardless of whether it’s a character in a movie, book or video game. The character is the lens through which you see the storied world. The team behind Avowed were acutely aware of the significance of character creation, even when paired with a distinct element of player customisation. 

As shared by the folks over at GameRant. Kate Dollarhyde, the senior narrative designer for Avowed discussed designing the Envoy with staff from GameRant. The Envoy is the player character from Avowed, and the development team decided that despite a desire to make a customisable character, certain aspects had to be predetermined in order to best tell the story. 

While that might sound like a set of limitations, it’s not as restrictive as it sounds. Players can choose several varied appearances for their character. They can also choose their character’s background, upbringing, their view of power and how they climbed the ranks in the court of Aedyr. 

Certain choices had to be taken out of the players’ hands to tell the story. However, it seems those cases were limited. They serve a meaningful function in giving the player a sense of purpose and presence within the game. To find out more about the character customization details click here.

It was recently announced that Avowed will achieve 60fps on the Xbox. There will also be other framerate caps for those gamers who would like to make use of a 120Hz screen. To find out more click here. If you don’t have an Xbox but would still like to achieve the best graphical experience when playing Avowed… Nvidia announced that the game would also launch on GeForce Now Cloud Streaming. To find out more click here

Recent Videos

Top 25 NEW RPGs of 2025

Top 25 NEW RPGs of 2025
Civilization 7 - Before You Buy

Civilization 7 - Before You Buy
10 Games That Underdelivered and They Had TO CANCEL THE SEQUEL

10 Games That Underdelivered and They Had TO CANCEL THE SEQUEL
10 Modern Games With 2000s Game Vibes That Are TOO GOOD

10 Modern Games With 2000s Game Vibes That Are TOO GOOD
GTA 6 RELEASE CONFIRMED, EA SAYS PLAYERS CRAVE LIVE SERVICE GAMES & MORE

GTA 6 RELEASE CONFIRMED, EA SAYS PLAYERS CRAVE LIVE SERVICE GAMES & MORE
10 Games We Didn't WANT TO LEAVE After We Finished

10 Games We Didn't WANT TO LEAVE After We Finished
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 - 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 - 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
10 Recent Game Graphics THEN VS NOW

10 Recent Game Graphics THEN VS NOW
No Man's Sky in 2025 Is A COMPLETELY Different Game

No Man's Sky in 2025 Is A COMPLETELY Different Game
Category: Tag: , , , , ,