The Tetris 99 45th Maximus Cup

Nintendo announced the next Tetris-99 Maximus Cup. Competing in this cup will give players the opportunity to win in-game goodies. To celebrate the release of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, players can unlock an in-game theme.

As shared by Nintendo over on their Nintendo news page. The 45th MAXIMUS CUP online event is now live on Tetris 99. Tetris 99 is a version of Tetris that sets players against 99 other players. You can choose to defend or go on the offensive, clearing or sending lines to other players.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD was recently released on the Nintendo Switch. The game has been met with largely positive reviews and a few minor criticisms that it wasn’t different enough from early versions. Nintendo even made a free demo available for Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers. To celebrate the release Nintendo and Tetris have got together to create an in-game theme. To earn the theme players need to collect 100 event points by playing matches. This event will run from the 13th of February to the 17th of February. To find out more about the 45th MAXIMUS CUP, click here.

This isn’t the only event that Nintendo is hosting at the moment. Nintendo recently announced its next Play On event. As part of the event players can save on several games as well as earn extra Gold and Platinum points. There are also new shiny Pokemon available for those dedicated players who have completed their Pokedexes. To find out more about Nintendo’s Play On event, click here.

