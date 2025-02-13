Capcom Fighting Collection Producer Wants To Bring Even More Capcom Fighters To Present Day?

It’s been proven time and time again that sometimes you don’t truly know what you want until it gets revealed. In the case of the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection games, fans lost their minds when they learned that Capcom was bringing numerous arcade and old-school console classics to modern systems for the first time. Yes, we do live in an “age of remasters,” but this was different. This was bringing together a set of games that many truly couldn’t play unless they had the original systems or arcade cabinets they were on. The second part of the collection, which will feature many SNK crossover titles, arrives in May, much to fans’ delight.

However, the question is, “Will there be more?” Well, according to Capcom Fighting Collection producer Shuhei Matsumoto, the possibilities are out there should certain things align! The producer talked with Inside Games and made the following statements about the collection and Capcom’s abundance of arcade fighting titles:

“Capcom has a huge number of fighting games, and there are still a number of titles that cannot be played on current consoles. We want to listen to the voices of our fans and provide an environment where as many of these games as possible can be played.”

Technically, the collection that’s coming out in May is actually the third in Capcom’s compilation line. They did one back in 2022, which featured the cult classic series Darkstalkers alongside other Capcom titles. Then, last year, they dropped the bombshell of the Marvel crossover collection, and now it’s about the Capcom and SNK titles. That alone should show you just how much Capcom has in its “reserves,” and there is still more that the team wants to make.

Should they, though? If they sell well, absolutely! The Marvel/Capcom titles seem to have done well enough to warrant another collection, as the May release proves, and if they can continue to tap into that fanbase that loves the old-school titles, why not make more?

Plus, it could give Capcom an indication that certain franchises should come back because there’s a fanbase for them. Capcom fans haven’t been shy over the years about which franchise they want back, and not just in remaster or collection form. The publisher has been on quite a roll recently, so why not add to it?

Not to mention, nostalgia is a powerful thing, and not something to be underestimated. If done right? It’ll bring in profit.