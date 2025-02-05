Capcom Fighting Collection 2 Releasing This May, Pre-Orders Now Open

Capcom has announced the release date and new features coming for Capcom Fighting Collection 2.

Their latest collection comes with these titles:

Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

Project Justice

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

If you’d like to know more about these games individually, we did share some brief descriptions from when Capcom first made their announcement. You can read that here.

In their latest Capcom Spotlight event, they revealed the new features that they have added to these games for this collection. Of course, because the FGC demands it, all these games have rollback netcode for online play.

And yes, they put in the effort to add online play for all the games this time. That means all these games will have leaderboards and player lobbies, though it may not be as fully featured as is found in the latest fighters.

All these games will also get training mode, with all the expected accoutrements like input data, hitboxes, live training data, move lists, etc. On top of that, they have incorporated the instruction cards attached to the original arcade cabinet marquees, functioning to teach you the basics of these games and to provide that sweet nostalgia rush.

They will also have save states, which you can certainly use to cheese your way through higher difficulty opponents. As Capcom demonstrated, it will be especially useful when fighting through the gigantic boss battles in Power Stone 2.

Speaking of which, Capcom has handpicked Power Stone 2, alongside Project Justice and Capcom Vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2000, to get brand new arranged soundtracks. Switching to them is as simple as going to the menus.

You’ll be able to enjoy new and old tracks alike in the custom music player bundled in. A total of 400 music and audio tracks will be available. And alongside that, Capcom is touting that they have added up to 600 art and design documents for these eight games, to also be part of the package.

While we still find ourselves asking questions like, where are Rival Schools and Star Gladiator, and why didn’t Capcom make a Capcom Vs. SNK bundle, there’s no denying that Capcom has put forward a sweet package for those older gamers needing that fighting game nostalgia fix, whether they’re in the fighting game community or not.

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, and Switch on May 16, 2025. Pre-orders are available now, and you can check out the pre-order trailer below.