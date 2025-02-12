Monster Hunter Wilds Gets New Trailer, Confirms Free Updates

The PlayStation State of Play is going on right now, and there are plenty of announcements being dropped within it. However, it was clear that the PlayStation team wanted to start out with a bang, so it dropped a new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds, which arrives on February 28th. The game is the next mainline title in the beloved series, and there are some serious expectations on it, especially given the success of the last two mainline titles. Capcom has been promoting the game hard, and the new trailer showcases not only the world and monsters you’ll be in but some of the characters you’ll meet along the way.

Alongside your guild, you’ll meet many people who live in this world and “interact” with the various monsters in ways you may not expect. That just makes this a more vibrant place than you might initially think, and when you look at the game’s visuals, you can tell that this is something special. The new trailer focused a lot on the monsters you’ll fight and how gameplay will look with your guild. Don’t forget that Capcom is doing full-on drop-in and drop-out co-op, allowing friends and allies from all over to help you with your monstrous battles.

However, that was only one element of the presentation. The other part was confirmation from the series producer that Monster Hunter Wilds will get free updates across the course of its life. That includes an update that’ll arrive this Spring and bring a familiar monster for fans to face off against. The producer promised the updates would feature more than just monsters, though, and that Capcom would spell out its full roadmap in due time.

While this may seem like just a small thing, it’s actually a key reason why gamers love the franchise so much in recent times. The last entry had free updates and DLC that spanned years, and each one added numerous layers to the gameplay and game world. Not to mention, unlike MANY other companies, it wasn’t bogged down in needless microtransactions for said content. You did have to pay for DLC, but you knew you were getting significant content for what you were paying for.

The only question now is, “How good will the title be?” Many feel that it’s an early frontrunner for Game of the Year, and as such, many will be eyeing both critic’s scores and the words of the gamers.